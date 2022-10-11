Breaking out the shovels: Snow starts to pile up atop Mount Washington

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - Winter may feel far away for most of New England. . . but it has definitely arrived for those at an altitude of 6,288 feet.

The Mount Washington Observatory said Monday night that it was time to break out the shovels.

With nearly 2 inches of new snowfall and high winds over the past few days, the resulting snowdrifts in areas had us finally dust off our shovels and clearing out our exits and the areas around our instruments. Posted by Mount Washington Observatory on Monday, October 10, 2022

Researchers atop New England's highest peak said Tuesday that the recent snow was an appropriate "icing for our summit birthday cake," as the observatory celebrates its 90th birthday this week.

The Obs will be turning 90 this week and we received some snow over the last few days as the icing for our summit... Posted by Mount Washington Observatory on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

It'll be in the 70s around Boston for the next few days - and that warm-up will extend north. Temperatures at the peak are expected to reach the mid-40s on Wednesday, per the summit forecast.