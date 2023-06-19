Watch CBS News
25-year-old motorcyclist killed in Lancaster crash with tractor-trailer

By WBZ-News Staff

CBS Boston

LANCASTER - A motorcyclist was killed early Monday morning in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 190 in Lancaster, Massachusetts State Police said.

The driver of the motorcycle was a 25-year-old man from Princeton. Police have not yet released his name.

The crash on the southbound side of the highway happened at about 1:30 a.m., and the right lane was closed until 6:20 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

June 19, 2023 / 11:05 AM

