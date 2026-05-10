Mother's Day walk for peace celebrates 30 years in Boston: "We can't stop. Peace is not a seasonal thing."

Thousands of people spent their Mother's Day walking for peace in Boston Sunday.

They walked three miles in Dorchester to raise money for the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute. This is the 30th annual walk, which was started by the institute's founder, Clementina Chery. She lost her 15-year-old son Louis back in 1996 to gun violence. Since then, she's dedicated her life to spreading peace and healing in the community by helping mothers and families of murder victims.

"They are all looking down on us and saying thank you for not letting our murder be in vain," Chery told WBZ-TV.

The 30th annual Mother's Day Walk for Peace in Dorchester, Mass. on May 10, 2026. Louis D. Brown Peace Institute

Holding up signs and wearing pins of loved ones who have been murdered, mothers, grandparents, friends and relatives walked in their honor Sunday. The event took place on the heels of three shootings late Saturday into Sunday in Boston. One of them, on Woolson Street in Mattapan, left a man dead.

"That's the reason we can't stop. Peace is not a seasonal thing. Violence continues to happen," Chery said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also took part in the walk.

"This is one of the most important events all year," Wu said. "We hold up the legacy of so many today who were taken far too early, but whose lives continue to make a difference because of the work that's being done."

Drudys Ledbetter lost her brother in 2019 to gun violence.

"It was a place where I could be understood, and I felt like I could be seen and meet other people who have just gone through the same thing. I found joy and other ways to honor their loved ones, and this is one way we do honor my brother," she said.

The organization has launched a $25 million fundraising campaign to build a center of healing, teaching and learning on Westville Street in Dorchester, considered to be one of the most violent neighborhoods in the city, according to Chery. They're hoping to start construction this year.

"I'm still in awe of 30 years and that's the power of community," Chery said.