Thousands call for an end to violence at 27th annual Mother's Day Walk for Peace in Dorchester

DORCHESTER - With one solid voice, thousands marched in Dorchester for the 27th annual Mother's Day Walk for Peace chanting, singing and embracing one another.

Hundreds of mothers who lost their children to violence took part in the event which was inspired by Clementina Chery, who runs the Louis D Brown Peace Institute. "Peace is possible within our community," she said.

Chery lost her son, Louis, after he was caught in a crossfire 30 years ago. He was only 15 years old.

"This is not a black issue. It's a human rights issue. I just want people to help us also promote the goodness that we're doing within our community," Chery said. The organization focuses on healing, teaching and learning for families and communities impacted by trauma, murder grief and loss.

Ronald and Kim Odom lost their son Steven to gun violence. He was only 13 years old.

"The Peace Institute has been such an instrumental help to us on this journey to support the Peace Institute, to support Clementina Chery, we had to be here. And not only that, in memory of Steven and his heart. Because he had a heart for peace," Kim Odom said.

City and community leaders, sports figures and other organizations took part in the march.

"Having communities come together like this to come up with solutions and help me gain more knowledge of the situation. And with more knowledge, you can take action," New England Patriots linebacker, Ja'Whaun Bentley said.

The 4.3-mile walk gave participants the time to bond, remember loved ones, speak out against the violence and promote peace in the community.

"There is nothing more powerful than a mother's love and we are channeling this love for our entire community to make sure that Boston will lead the way in eradicating poverty, violence," Mayor Michelle Wu said.

The weather was perfect for everyone to enjoy the walk and talk about the issues plaguing the community.

"Chaplain Chery, every community is touched by her heart and her soul and her love," New England Patriots Charitable Foundation President, Josh Kraft said. And on this Mother's Day, with love in her heart, Chery leads this crowd of thousands marching for peace.

"In order to address issues of violence, intervention must happen at multiple levels," Chery said.