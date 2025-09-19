Singer Morrissey cancels concerts in Boston and Connecticut after death threat, venue says

British artist Morrissey has canceled two New England concerts, including Saturday's in Boston, after he received a death threat before a show in Canada.

According to Ottawa Police, a 26-year-old Ottawa man made a threat online before Morrissey's performance at a music festival in the city. The 26-year-old has since been charged after the threat was reported and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Morrissey was set to perform at Boston's MGM Music Hall on Saturday. In a statement on their Instagram, the venue said, a "credible threat" was made on his life. "Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and the band, tomorrow engagement at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway has been canceled," the statement continued.

On Morrissey's Instagram, he posted a similar statement and said all tickets will be refunded at point of purchase for both shows.

The other show that was canceled was supposed to take place Friday at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut. His next show is scheduled for Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Morrissey, whose real name is Steven Morrissey, is the former lead singer of the British rock band The Smiths. They're best known for songs like "How Soon is Now?," "Bigmouth Strikes Again" and "Stop Me If You Think You've Heard This One Before." He left the band in 1987 and has since embarked on a solo career.

MGM Music Hall is located next door to Fenway Park. Upcoming shows at the venue include Elvis Costello, Chance the Rapper and DOECHII.