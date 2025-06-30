Morgan Geekie, Boston Bruins agree to 6-year contract extension

The Boston Bruins have agreed to a 6-year contract extension with forward Morgan Geekie, the team announced on Sunday.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney announced the deal, which will run through the 2030-31 season and includes an annual salary cap hit of $5.5 million.

Appearing in 77 games last season, Geekie notched 33 goals and 24 assists for the Bruins.

It marked the first time Geekie surpassed 30 goals and 50 points in his NHL career. Geekie was second on the Bruins in goals, points, even strength goals, and even strength points.

In 333 games with Boston, Seattle and Carolina, Geekie has a total of 72 goals and 87 assists after being drafted in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Hurricanes.

Could Bruins reunite with Brad Marchand?

One offseason question on the mind of many Bruins fans is could the team pursue a reunion with Brad Marchand?

The Bruins shipped Marchand, who was in the final year of his contract and was unable to reach an extension with Boston, to the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline.

Though Marchand ended up netting the Bruins a first round pick by hitting playing time requirements in Florida, he also went on to lift the Stanley Cup and was a critical piece to the Panthers' championship run.

WBZ-TV's Dan Roche asked Sweeney in an interview for Sports Final if there is a chance Marchand could return to the Bruins now that he is a free agent.

"There's always a chance. It's ultimately his decision in a lot of ways. I can't handicap it one way or another between now and next week. We just think the world of Brad as a player. Both he and his family are special people," Sweeney said.