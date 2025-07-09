8 horses at Mor Linn Farm in Walpole killed in fire that may have been sparked by lightning

Eight horses were killed in a fire at a 150-year-old barn in Walpole, Massachusetts. It's not yet known what caused the flames, but lightning is being eyed as a possibility.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at Mor Linn Farm on North Street. No one was hurt in the fire, but 10 other horses survived.

Mor Linn Farm fire

The barn that was destroyed by the fire had two floors. The eight horses that died were on the top floor. The owner of the barn brought all 10 horses from the bottom floor to safety.

Firefighters said it's too early to tell an exact cause of the fire, but it is likely weather related. Firefighters from six towns were working to knock down the flames in the middle of a thunderstorm. Crews had to pull down metal ladders while battling the fire because of lightning in the area.

There was electricity in the barn, as well as hay and sawdust, which allowed the fire to spread quickly. It took firefighters just over an hour to get the fire under control.

The barn is considered a total loss. Demolition is expected to take place on Wednesday once all of the horses are removed from the barn.

A mix of pleasure horses and valuable competition horses lived in the barn.

The owner of the barn lives next door and saw the fire from his house. His 9-year-old daughter lost a pony in the fire.

"It happened so fast"

June Gillis-Ahern is a close friend of the barn owners.

"They tried as hard as they could to get them out of the barn but it happened so fast," Gillis-Ahern said. "They just got back form a big competition in Vermont, but they were fortunately here but unfortunately not able to save those eight beautiful horses."

Friends, veterinarians, and horse owners stopped by the barn Wednesday, sharing support for animals they consider family.

"Unfortunately the horses' instincts are stay in their stalls because that's where they feel the safest. So it wasn't for lack of trying," Gillis-Ahern said.