"Monty Python's Spamalot" brings British humor to Boston

The Tony Award-winning show "Monty Python's Spamalot" brings a classic film to stage and is now playing in Boston.

"Monty Python's Spamalot" is a musicalized version of the 1975 movie "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."

"This show has always just been a joy," actor Leo Roberts told WBZ-TV. "The plot is paper thin. You know, they're on this quest for the Holy Grail and they find it. And nothing else happens. All that happens is just stupid coincidences of trauma along the way that we've all known from the Holy Grail movie."

Roberts portrays several roles in "Spamalot," including Sir Galahad, one of the legendary knights of King Arthur's round table.

"I think that this story could be told a thousand different ways and it would always be epic and funny," Roberts said. "But this particular version is just pure stupidity, and I think people love that."

"Monty Python's Spamalot" is playing at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston through Oct. 11. Carrington Spires

The comedy is the show's main point, and Roberts said he believes Bostonians will particularly resonate with the humor.

"This show is all sarcastic, and British humor, that is quite literally what it is, and particularly in Boston, because you have such an Irish influence here, I think that people are going to be laughing a lot, because this is exactly that kind of banter," Roberts told WBZ-TV.

"Monty Python is what people think of as classic British humor. But if you're a kid and you're a teenager or even if you are like 12 years old and you come along to 'Monty Pythons Spamalot,' you are going to be peeing your pants laughing because this is the type of material that anybody can laugh at," Roberts said. "It will get you on that roller coaster of laughter and if one joke doesn't land, the beautiful thing about 'Spamalot' is that within the next five seconds there's going to be something that will."

You can see "Monty Python's Spamalot" at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston through Sunday.