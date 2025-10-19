Massachusetts college running back sets NCAA rushing record with 522 yards

Montie Quinn of Division III Curry College ran for 522 yards in a 71-27 win over Nichols College to set the NCAA all-division rushing record Saturday.

Quinn carried the ball 20 times, and eight of them went for more than 25 yards. His school-record seven touchdowns came on runs of 85, 84, 76, 64, 58, 30 and 2 yards.

"I'm just humbled and grateful," Quinn said. "Breaking the record is something I never imagined coming into today. The O-line was dominating all game; receivers were blocking like crazy and coaches put us in position to make plays. This belongs to all of us; I just happened to be the one carrying the ball."

Quinn became the first college football player in recorded history to rush for more than 500 yards in a game.

The previous Division III record was 465 yards by Cartel Brook of Heidelberg (Ohio) in 2013. Other NCAA records are 425 by South Dakota Mines' Connor Silveria (2018) in Division II, 437 yards by North Carolina A&T's Maurice Hicks (2001) in the Championship Subdivision and 427 yards by Oklahoma's Samaje Perine (2014) in the Bowl Subdivision.

The NAIA record is 409 yards by Eastern Montana's Derrick Williams in 1976.

"What Montie did today was nothing short of amazing," Curry coach Todd Parsons said. "Breaking the NCAA rushing record is a monumental achievement. I think he'd be the first to tell you, records like this don't happen alone. Our offensive line played lights out, our receivers blocked downfield and our quarterback made great decisions."