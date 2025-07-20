Car drives into pool at family campground in Massachusetts, narrowly missing swimmers

Police say a driver accidentally plowed through a fence and splashed down into a pool where people were swimming at a family campground in Monson, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the Sunsetview Farm Camping Area on Town Farm Road at about 1 p.m. The Monson Police Department said the SUV narrowly missed some swimmers.

The car into the campground pool in Monson. Monson Police

Everyone inside the vehicle was able to get out safely, the fire department said. First responders evaluated six people at the scene, but no one was hurt. The fire department said off-duty firefighters from Wales, Palmer and Springfield helped people get out of the 33 x 50-foot pool and secured the area before Monson fire crews arrived.

Photos posted by police show the damaged fence and the red Hyundai SUV mostly submerged in the inground swimming pool with its trunk and driver-side door open. Another picture from the fire department shows crews using a crane to lift the SUV out of the pool.

At 13:05 Monson Fire and Police departments were dispatched by Westcomm Regional Dispatch to Sunset View Campground for... Posted by Monson Fire Department on Sunday, July 20, 2025

Sunsetview has been operating as a camping area since 1970.

"When you think of Massachusetts, we would like you to think of Sunsetview Farm Camping Area - a convenient overnight stop with a central location and easy access from Interstate highways that is also a true destination campground," the Sunsetview website says. "Our campground is known for our friendly and enthusiastic staff and for having lots of family friendly activities."

Monson is a small town in Hampden County that's about 15 miles from Springfield in western Massachusetts.