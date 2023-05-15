'Please help me,' Desperate search for missing 4-year-old boy Mohamed Fofana around Castle Island in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON - The desperate search for missing 4-year-old boy Mohamed Abou Fofana of South Boston continued Monday in and around Castle Island.

Fofana was with his older sister and grandfather playing at a park Sunday evening near the water when he vanished.

"Shortly after 7 PM the adult relative lost sight of Mohamed, and upon looking for him, could not find him. At approximately 7:30 PM the adult relative called 911 and was connected to the State Police-South Boston Barracks and reported that the boy was missing," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Monday.

"I started checking around and checking around. I checked for 10 to 15 minutes. I couldn't see Mohamed. So I called the Park Ranger. Before that, I called 9-1-1," Mohamed's grandfather Soleymane Fofana told reporters Monday.

A massive search was launched by land, air, and water through the night. The helicopter searched as far south as Hull and as far north as Deer Island because the current could go either way. Rescue K9s were also brought in to help.

Happening now: Dive teams back in water off Castle Island.



"If you saw Mohamed, please help me," said Mohamed's mother Macenjay Fofana. "Help me to give it to me, my little baby, please. Please. He doesn't have a daddy here. I'm here with my kids. Please, please people, help me find Mohamed for me."

Procopio said Fofana is Black and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue Crocs shoes.

Mohamed's mother and grandfather released two photos of him Monday morning, asking for the public's help in finding him. They told WBZ-TV he is on the Autism spectrum and has sickle cell disease.

"Mohamed can't talk. He had his problems," said Soleymane Fofana.

Anyone who has information is urged to call 911 immediately.