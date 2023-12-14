Watch CBS News
Moderna vaccine could help patients in later stages of melanoma

BOSTON – Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. But patients in the later stages of the disease may soon have another treatment option involving technology that was used for COVID vaccines.

Cambridge-based Moderna has used mRNA technology to develop an experimental melanoma vaccine which is custom-built for each patient based on analysis of their tumor once it's been surgically removed.   

The vaccine is designed to train the immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells throughout the body.  

In a new study, researchers found that when patients with stage III or IV melanoma were given the vaccine in addition to Merck's immunotherapy drug, the risk of death or cancer recurrence fell by half after three years, compared to treatment with the immunotherapy drug alone. 

The companies are expected to appeal to the FDA for accelerated approval of the combination therapy.

