Watch CBS News
Sports

MLB trade deadline: Red Sox unlikely to be "pure sellers"

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Despite going 8-19 in the month of July and 3-7 after the All-Star break, the Boston Red Sox are unlikely to throw in the towel on the season. That is, at least, the expectation in the baseball world ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Red Sox are not "likely to be pure sellers." The Red Sox "will be reluctant to concede when their playoff odds are hovering around 20 percent" and "will want to bounce back quickly in 2023," according to Rosenthal.

"Thus," Rosenthal wrote, "the Red Sox are seeking major leaguers in return for rentals such as designated hitter J.D. Martinez and catcher Christian Vazquez."

Both Martinez and Vazquez are in the final years of their deals, so the Red Sox may look to move one or both players in order to try to improve the team in the future. 

The Red Sox currently sit at 51-52, in last place in the AL East. But they're still technically alive in the wild card race, sitting 3.5 games out of the third and final spot in the American League. It figures to be a five-team fight for that one spot, and early indications suggest the Red Sox aren't willing to concede just yet.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 11:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.