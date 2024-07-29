Police search for man accused of assaulting children in MIT swimming pool

CAMBRIDGE - Police are searching for a man who is accused of inappropriately touching multiple children at an MIT pool last week.

Members of the MIT community feel unsettled as police investigate the incident involving children at the popular Zesiger Center Pool. It happened last Wednesday morning between 7:30 and 8:50.

5 incidents of indecent assault and battery

MIT police say there were five incidents of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14. The victims were swimming in the lap pool at the time.

The suspect is described as a man with a mustache, about 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a lime green shirt and carrying a duffel bag.

"I'm considering bringing my kids to the pool, so I want to know a clear policy. How will the MIT Recreation prevent it from happening?" said Xian Ting. "What actions will they take to protect the kids?"

MIT to increase patrols

In an email to the community, MIT leaders said they will now use an empty lane as a buffer next to kids swimming, and plan to increase patrols, staffing, and signage about reporting suspicious behavior.

"This world we live in can be a very horrible place sometimes," said Luka Govedic. "We just need to always be vigilant and always be ready and think about how we can make places safer and better for everyone."

People who use the pool say everyone has to swipe in with a badge to enter. Investigators have not released any details about surveillance images or cameras inside the facility.