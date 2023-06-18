Watch CBS News
MIT student injured after falling out third-floor window

CAMBRIDGE – A Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate student was hurt when they fell out a third-floor window on Sunday.

It happened on Mass. Ave. at the Lamson Building.

Cambridge police said the student was conscious and talking to first responders.

They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the incident does not appear to be suspicious.

No further information is currently available.

First published on June 18, 2023 / 2:16 PM

