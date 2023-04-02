Watch CBS News
Northeastern student critically injured in fall from Mission Hill apartment window

By Tammy Mutasa

/ CBS Boston

MISSION HILL — A Northeastern University student sustained life-threatening injuries after falling from an apartment window on Saturday night. 

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Judge Street near the McLaughlin Playground. 

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the fall. 

Boston Police are describing the event as a "very tragic accident." 

A Northeastern spokesperson confirmed to WBZ that the woman is a student.

"We can confirm that a Northeastern student was involved in what appears to be a tragic accident Saturday evening," the university said. "We are awaiting confirmation from the hospital on the student's current condition. Because this incident is the subject of a police investigation, we cannot comment further at this time." 

Neighbors in the area said there may have been a party going on at the apartment the woman fell from. 

"It was alarming because I've never seen a crime scene before outside of TV," Lucy Gucfa said. "It was unsettling for sure and I just wanted to know if everyone was okay, mostly, and I still don't really know what's going on."

No further information is currently available.

