Missing submarine search yields 'debris field' near Titanic wreckage, Coast Guard says

BOSTON – The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday a remote operated vehicle (ROV) discovered a "debris field" near the Titanic wreckage site where a submersible went missing.

It is not yet clear if the debris field is connected to the missing submersible, but the Coast Guard said "experts within the unified command are evaluating the information."

More resources arrived at the remote area of the Atlantic Ocean where crews have been desperately searching for the Titan submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions.

This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. OceanGate Expeditions via AP

The Ann Harvey and Motor Vessel Horizon Arctic, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), arrived in the search area early Thursday morning. The Horizon Arctic and the French vessel L'Atalante deployed their ROVs to the ocean floor, the Coast Guard said.

A Canadian plane detected noises underwater in the search area Tuesday and crews were focused on finding the origin of the sounds. Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick said a plane heard the noises Wednesday morning as well.

Carl Hartsfield of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution said the sounds have been described as banging noises, but he also said it was difficult to discern the source of noises underwater.

"With respect to the noises, specifically, we don't know what they are, to be frank with you," Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick said at a briefing Wednesday.

Coast Guard officials had previously estimated that oxygen inside the submersible could run out at some point Thursday. There is no exact estimate of how much oxygen remains.

The sub's disappearance on Sunday has spurred a massive response from the U.S. and Canada as search crews rush to find the missing group in the north Atlantic Ocean. Five vessels were searching for the sub on the water's surface as of Wednesday afternoon, and that number was expected to double to 10 within 24 to 48 hours, Frederick said.

A Canadian research vessel lost contact with the 21-foot sub an hour and 45 minutes into its dive Sunday morning about 900 nautical miles off the coast of Cape Cod. It had been expected to resurface Sunday afternoon.