Crews locate body of missing Northampton jet skier Carlos Lopez in Connecticut River

EASTHAMPTON - Search teams located missing jet skier Carlos Lopez, who disappeared after hitting a boat on the Connecticut River in Easthampton.

The crash happened at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. Two people on the boat that the jet skier hit were taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Teams looked for Lopez until midnight Monday but were unable to locate him. The search was suspended again Monday night without finding him.

On Tuesday around 1 p.m., troopers using an underwater remotely operated vehicle found an area of interest.

A dive team went into the water and found Lopez about 15 feet below the surface. His body was found about 150 feet from shore a short distance from where the crash took place.