Duxbury dog lost for 2 weeks found safe in bog

DUXBURY – A dog named Henry that was missing for two weeks in Duxbury was found safe Monday morning in a bog.

Over the last several days, Missing Dogs Massachusetts said that a homeowner named Kevin had heard barking in the area.

On Monday, Kevin was able to find Henry in a wet boggy area.

Henry has only minor scratches, but is otherwise in good health and will be checked out by a veterinarian.