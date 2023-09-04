Duxbury dog lost for 2 weeks found safe in bog
DUXBURY – A dog named Henry that was missing for two weeks in Duxbury was found safe Monday morning in a bog.
Over the last several days, Missing Dogs Massachusetts said that a homeowner named Kevin had heard barking in the area.
On Monday, Kevin was able to find Henry in a wet boggy area.
Henry has only minor scratches, but is otherwise in good health and will be checked out by a veterinarian.
