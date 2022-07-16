Cat that went missing in Logan Airport for 3 weeks reunited with her owner Saturday

Cat that went missing in Logan Airport for 3 weeks reunited with her owner Saturday

Cat that went missing in Logan Airport for 3 weeks reunited with her owner Saturday

BOSTON -- A cat that went missing inside Logan Airport for three weeks was reunited with her owner on Saturday.

The cat, whose name is "Rowdy," escaped her kennel on June 24 after her Lufthansa flight from Germany landed in Boston.

Rowdy was caught on Wednesday with a trap in an area where several workers had reported sightings of the cat. The Animal Rescue League of Boston said it loaned the humane cat traps to Massport.

Her owner, Patty Sahli, feared the worst but remained hopeful that somehow she'd eventually be found.

"I thought the odds were really tough to find her in such a large place that's not where people live," Sahli said. "So I tried to stay surface level. So when I got the text at 5:30 in the morning, I said, 'Oh god, something happened.' That's when I started to feel the emotions of pins and needles...so when I was driving to work, I stopped to have a cup of coffee. I just waited until they called me. And then they said, 'We have her.'"

Rowdy the cat was reunited with her owner Patty Sahli on Saturday at Logan Airport. WBZ-TV

The cat was found to still be in good health and was being treated by ARL staff and volunteers before being reunited with Sahli.