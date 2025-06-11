Missing fishing boat found underwater off the coast of Cape Cod

It's a tragic ending to a search that had been ongoing this week, the sunken white hulled Seahorse was spotted about two miles off Brewster beaches by a recreational boater just before 2:00 Wednesday afternoon.

Shawn Arsenault, 64, left his slip at Rock Harbor marina in Orleans Sunday morning to go clamming with his girlfriend. "He's been a fisherman all his life. He's ran many boats from New Bedford to Provincetown," said his brother Paul Arsenault. "He told me he wasn't coming back until he got his 30-bag limit."

That usually takes only a day, but when his white Ford pickup truck was still in the marina parking lot two days later it raised concerns, including reports of unusual behavior the day he left the harbor.

"The fact that he didn't come in with the tide that evening wasn't necessarily alarming. The curious part was that the day he left the harbor he was discarding waste off the side of the boat," said Orleans Harbormaster Nathan Sears.

Discarded radar dome, GPS

That waste included a radar dome, and a GPS found on a nearby beach. The harbormaster says his boat had recently been running rough, but repairs seemed to put him back in business. Now an investigation into how the thirty-foot fishing vessel Seahorse went down will answer many questions.

Photo of the missing 30 foot fishing boat Seahorse. U.S. Coast Guard

"These are quahog draggers, they're dragging big steel cages behind the boats. If they get hung up on the bottom, especially if you're fishing in the dark, they can roll the side of the boat and go down pretty fast," said Sears.

The empty slip at the marina has been an eerie sight this week, and neighbors at his Orleans housing complex say they've been shaken by the news.

"The community has been reaching out, giving hugs and saying prayers. We all just miss him so terribly," said Melissa Phillips.

Arsenault's brother says his concern has grown by the minute and had this worry all along. "I'm beginning to think I'll never see my brother again," he said.