2022 Miss Massachusetts Outstanding Teen winner is also author of anti-bullying children's book

MEDFORD -- Seventeen-year-old Medford teenager Jenna McLaughlin is not only the most recent Miss Massachusetts' Outstanding Teen winner, but also an accomplished writer. During the pandemic, she wrote an anti-bullying children's book.

"I wanted to write a book because growing up, when I was experiencing bullying, I would always read books to escape," she said.

McLaughlin was bullied throughout her life. She says she's always been a little taller, bigger, and into different hobbies than the other kids.

"When I was younger, my first day of second grade, I was pushed down the stairs. I was pushed up against a tree, and a fence, a metal fence," she said.

She's switched schools three times because the bullying was so bad. Her book, "Roxanne Takes a Stand," aims to teach children, and especially young girls, to be kind to each other by standing up to bullying.

Jenna McLaughlin, the most recent Miss Massachusetts' Outstanding Teen winner, with her book, "Roxanne Takes a Stand." WBZ-TV

"I think that I want girls to know that we have to stick together. We have to support one another," McLaughlin said.

Now the 17-year-old goes around to libraries and schools reading her book to children. Along with the engaging book, her Miss Massachusetts Outstanding Teen crown and sash certainly helps keep their attention.

"Roxanne is who I wish I had when I was experiencing bullying. I wish someone had been Roxanne for me, even though I was Roxanne for other people."

Jenna wrote the first draft of the book on her phone and drew the front cover in a notebook. Now, her books are self-published through Amazon and at local bookstores.

"This [book] is exactly what I envisioned, so it was so cool to finally see it all done. It was crazy."

What's even crazier, she says if she could go back, she wouldn't change a thing.

"If I could go back in time, I would still get bullied because I think it made me stronger."