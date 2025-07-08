Watch CBS News
Deadly Milton crash prompts calls for more safety regulations along Route 28

Logan Hall
Logan Hall is an Emmy award-winning reporter who joined WBZ-TV in November 2024.
After crash kills 3 in Milton, residents demand increased safety measures on Route 28
After a deadly crash, one state representative and Milton residents are calling for stricter safety regulations on Randolph Avenue.

A history of accidents

Three people were killed Saturday when two cars collided near the intersection of Randolph Avenue and Hillside Street. But Milton residents say that stretch of roadway has been a problem for years. In fact, it's often referred to as Suicide Alley.

"It's been a dangerous stretch for as long as I can remember, especially my 30-plus years in the police department," said State Representative and former Milton Police Chief Richard Wells, adding he's seen many accidents in the area. "We want a full study of this entire corridor. Here again, three people are now dead. How many have to die before someone takes action and corrects this?"

For years, Milton residents have been calling for more stoplights and lower speed limits that are strictly enforced.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has made several safety recommendations for the roadway, but it has not enacted them. 

A call for change

Wells said it's time for MassDOT to act. Residents of the area said they're afraid to take a left turn out of their driveways, and Wells said he wouldn't even walk along the sidewalk.

"We have got to address the speed and the infrastructure and the safety. ... No pedestrian should be walking down that street," Wells said.

MassDOT has conducted a study of posted speed limits in the area, installed accessible pedestrian buttons and installed reflectorized backplates on signal heads to improve visibility. It said it will install more speed feedback signs on Randolph Avenue within the next two weeks and is looking at installing center rumble strips.

The Randolph Avenue (Route 28)/Chickatawbut Intersection Improvement Project plans to replace that intersection with a roundabout and is expected to advertise for bids in the fall.

"MassDOT extends its deepest sympathies to the families of the tragic crash that occurred on July 5th on Randolph Ave. MassDOT will continue to work with the town and officials on safety improvements," said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

