It costs $1 million or more for a starter home in these 10 Massachusetts cities and towns

A new report from real estate company Zillow this week found that hundreds of U.S. cities and towns now have starter homes that typically cost $1 million, including 10 in Massachusetts.

Surprisingly, Boston is not on the list, as Zillow says an entry-level home in the city is worth just over $514,000. But the wealthy suburbs around Boston, as well as some island towns, did make the cut.

Zillow defines a "starter home" as a house in the lowest third of home values in a given region. The typical cost of a starter home nationwide is $198,649. In Massachusetts, it's $435,700.

$1 million starter homes in Massachusetts

According to Zillow, the cities and towns in Massachusetts where starter homes typically cost over $1 million are:

Nantucket: $1.73M Weston: $1.49M Wellesley: $1.39M Chilmark: $1.37M Dover: $1.29M West Tisbury: $1.17M Needham: $1.15M Lexington: $1.12M Edgartown: $1.11M Carlisle: $1.06M

Since February of 2020, Massachusetts has added nine cities and towns to its count of places with $1 million starter homes. Zillow senior economist Karen Ng says the COVID pandemic "reset the cost of buying a home."

"Million-dollar starter homes are popping up in more Northeast cities because the housing shortage there hasn't been solved," Ng said in a statement. "Sun Belt markets have responded with new supply and seen price growth moderate as a result. The Northeast hasn't had that relief."

Cheaper starter homes in Massachusetts

A report last year found that only 15% of renters make enough to afford a starter home in the Boston area. The required household income for a bottom tier home was more than $162,000, the report found.

Zillow's numbers suggest that prospective homebuyers looking for a bargain should head west. Below is the list of communities with the cheapest starter homes, most of which are small towns in western Massachusetts.