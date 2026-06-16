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It costs $1 million or more for a starter home in these 10 Massachusetts cities and towns

By
Neal Riley
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.
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Neal Riley

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A new report from real estate company Zillow this week found that hundreds of U.S. cities and towns now have starter homes that typically cost $1 million, including 10 in Massachusetts.

Surprisingly, Boston is not on the list, as Zillow says an entry-level home in the city is worth just over $514,000. But the wealthy suburbs around Boston, as well as some island towns, did make the cut.

Zillow defines a "starter home" as a house in the lowest third of home values in a given region. The typical cost of a starter home nationwide is $198,649. In Massachusetts, it's $435,700.

$1 million starter homes in Massachusetts

According to Zillow, the cities and towns in Massachusetts where starter homes typically cost over $1 million are:

  1. Nantucket: $1.73M
  2. Weston: $1.49M
  3. Wellesley: $1.39M
  4. Chilmark: $1.37M
  5. Dover: $1.29M
  6. West Tisbury: $1.17M
  7. Needham: $1.15M
  8. Lexington: $1.12M
  9. Edgartown: $1.11M
  10. Carlisle: $1.06M

Since February of 2020, Massachusetts has added nine cities and towns to its count of places with $1 million starter homes. Zillow senior economist Karen Ng says the COVID pandemic "reset the cost of buying a home."

"Million-dollar starter homes are popping up in more Northeast cities because the housing shortage there hasn't been solved," Ng said in a statement. "Sun Belt markets have responded with new supply and seen price growth moderate as a result. The Northeast hasn't had that relief."

Cheaper starter homes in Massachusetts

A report last year found that only 15% of renters make enough to afford a starter home in the Boston area. The required household income for a bottom tier home was more than $162,000, the report found.

Zillow's numbers suggest that prospective homebuyers looking for a bargain should head west. Below is the list of communities with the cheapest starter homes, most of which are small towns in western Massachusetts.    

  1. Heath: $58.7K
  2. Florida: $150.1K
  3. Wendell: $172.2K
  4. Plainfield: $178.4K
  5. North Adams: $186.1K
  6. Windsor: $186.5K
  7. Clarkburg: $189.5K
  8. Peru: $190.2K
  9. Savoy: $198.7K
  10. Adams: $201.0K

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