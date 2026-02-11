Millbury, Massachusetts police officer shot several times in SWAT incident now recovering at home

A veteran Millbury, Massachusetts police officer who was shot several times in the line of duty last week is now out of the hospital and recovering at home.

Sgt. Keith Gasco was part of a SWAT team that confronted a gunman in a Family Dollar store in Spencer on February 3. The gunman, later identified by police as 35-year-old Patrick Madison, fired at officers, wounding Gasco. Police fired back, killing Madison.

Millbury Police Sgt. Keith Gasco Town of Milbury, Massachusetts

Gasco was rushed to a hospital and spent a week there before he was released Tuesday, according to Millbury Police Chief Brian Lewos.

"He will not need surgery for the gunshot wound to his hip and each day it is becoming easier for him to move around. Sgt. Gasco will need surgery on his elbow and is seeking the advice from an arm specialist in Boston," Lewos said in an email to WBZ-TV.

The chief said Gasco is "in good spirits and is focused on his recovery and eventually returning to work."

According to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, Gasco joined the Millbury Police Department in 2012.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Worcester County District Attorney's Office at 508-453-7536.

Millbury, Massachusetts is 44 miles southwest of Boston and about 6 miles south of Worcester.