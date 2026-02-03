Route 9 in Spencer, Massachusetts closed due to "barricaded suspect" in business

Part of Route 9 in Spencer, Massachusetts is closed due to a "barricaded suspect" inside a business, officials said Tuesday night.

Video from SkyEye showed a large police presence at a shopping center on the west side of Spencer.

"State and local police continue their work to achieve a peaceful resolution of the situation," a spokesperson for Massachusetts State Police said. "Members of the public should avoid the area."

A police officer at the Big Y plaza in Spencer, Massachusetts for a barricaded suspect. CBS Boston

MassDOT announced a temporary closure of Route 9 between West Main Street and South Spencer Road in Spencer due to police activity at the shopping center.

Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays and are advised to seek alternative routes.

A Big Y grocery store and Family Dollar are among the businesses in the shopping plaza.

No other information has been released.

Spencer is a town in Worcester County, about 50 miles west of Boston.