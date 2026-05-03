Police arrest man on front-end loader after slow-speed chase through Massachusetts town

A man driving a front-end loader was arrested after a slow-speed chase through a Massachusetts town late Saturday night.

It happened around 9:20 p.m., with the incident starting on Route 20 East.

The Millbury Police Department said the first call came in for a front-end loader being driven erratically on the highway.

When police initially arrived, they were unable to locate the front-end loader.

A short time later, officers found the equipment on Park Hill Ave.

"An officer attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop by activating emergency blue lights, but the operator failed to stop," Millbury police said.

Millbury police surround a front-end loader following a low-speed chase. Millbury Police

Police began a chase at speeds of 10-15 MPH.

According to police, during the slow-speed pursuit, the man driving the front-end loader could be seen nearly striking multiple utility poles. The man also was allegedly swerving into oncoming traffic.

The chase continued onto Martin Street, where another officer was able to park their cruiser in a position that forced the operator to stop the front-end loader.

Millbury police said the man eventually shut the equipment off, but then refused to exit when ordered to do so. He was removed by police without incident and taken into custody.

A photo from the scene shows the front-end loader surrounded by police cruisers in a residential neighborhood.

The driver was later identified as Kelvin Ucles-Flores, a 21-year-old from Worcester.

Police said Ucles-Flores is facing several charges, but they did not specify what they are.