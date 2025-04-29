Watch CBS News
Police K9 jumps into water, rescues missing autistic boy clinging to tree in Massachusetts

By
Neal Riley
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.
Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Auburn police K9 tracks down missing child on freezing cold night
A Milford, Massachusetts police K9 jumped into a stream Monday to rescue a missing autistic 8-year-old boy who was found clinging to a tree.

Police said the boy's mother called 911 just before 4 p.m. because her non-verbal son had escaped their home through a window and was nowhere to be found.

Patrol units quickly started searching the area, calling in Milford police K9 officer Brian Sanchioni and K9 Titan. 

K9 rescues boy in Milford

Police said Titan showed "a heightened interest" in a stream across the street from the boy's house. 

"After following the stream for approximately 600 feet, Titan jumped into the water and proceeded underneath a small bridge where the missing child was located, clinging to a small tree on the bank of the pond," police said in a statement.

The boy was OK. He was reunited with his mother before being taken to a hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

Titan has been with the department for several years. He's been showcased on the Milford police Facebook page visiting preschoolers and helping to apprehend suspects. 

Milford police chief Robert Tusino said this incident shows that the department's K9 unit is "invaluable."

"My hats off to K-9 Officer Sanchioni, K-9 Titan and all the other units that responded to help this family in their dire hour," he said.

