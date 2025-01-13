Uxbridge Police K9 Bear retires after 10 years of service

UXBRIDGE - After 10 years of service, Monday was the last day on the job for Uxbridge Police Department K9 Bear. He was honored by his colleagues with a retirement party.

The Facebook famous 11-year-old Dutch Shepherd specialized in narcotic detection and assisted multiple SWAT teams.

By his side for the entire decade was his handler Officer Thomas Stockwell.

"We've been throughout New England," Officer Stockwell said. "We've been in helicopters; we've been in the back of the SWAT BearCat. We've actually been on missions with the SWAT team, we worked with state, federal and local agencies throughout the region."

From partner to pet

Now it's time for Bear to transition into his civilian life, spending his glory days with his best friend, from partner to pet.

Uxbridge Police Department K-9 Officer Bear CBS Boston

"Fortunately, when we created the program, we decided to ensure that the K9 and handler would stay together forever," Officer Stockwell said. "So, with his retirement, today I signed the paperwork from the town, some legal documents, that he is now transferred into my care and custody."

He says Bear is still getting used to the idea of not going to work every morning. It was an emotional day for Officer Stockwell. As he reflects on the career they've had together, he's grateful for the work they've done.

"When we started the program, we said if we just save one person it would be worth it," Officer Stockwell said. "Mission accomplished."

They are both now ready to transition into the next chapter of their friendship.