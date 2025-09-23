8-year-old Milford girl hit by truck in crosswalk has long road to recovery

An 8-year-old girl in Milford, Massachusetts has a long road to recovery ahead of her after she was hit by a truck while crossing the street last week.

Overcome with emotion Cassie O'Donnell is thankful her daughter is alive and recovering well. "It's a miracle really. She's still in the ICU," O'Donnell said. "When I got the phone call and they were airlifting her and then seeing her in the hospital like that with all the tubes, I wasn't sure if she was going to make it."

Cassie says her 8-year-old Jenna was struck by a truck at a crosswalk in Milford last week. Jenna was on the way to the park with her dad and brother which is something they do every Thursday. "I know they were crossing this crosswalk to get to the park," she said.

Girl was stuck under truck

On Tuesday Cassie returned to the intersection of Congress and Spruce Streets where it happened. "My ex-husband was able to get my son out of the way, but my daughter they could not get out of the way in time, and she got stuck under the truck," she said.

She was airlifted to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. "She had a collapsed lung, a lot of internal bleeding, fractured rib," O'Donnell said.

8-year-old Jenna was struck by a truck and seriously injured in Milford, Massachusetts. Family photo

The family is now raising money online to help them through this challenging time. Cassie says the outpouring of love is overwhelming.

Police say the driver of the truck did remain on scene and is cooperating with police. They said alcohol did not play a role in the incident.

Cassie says cars drive too fast down this road and it's a busy intersection for kids. "The traffic here is very busy. This is a back road with a lot of schools on this road. And I would like to see stop lights put in all around to avoid this from happening to anybody else. There are always kids in this area and parents should not have to worry about their kids crossing the street over here because people drive recklessly," she said.

Police are still investigating the incident but so far, no charges have been filed.