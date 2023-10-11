Mike Onwenu among 11 Patriots limited at Wednesday's practice

Mac Jones wants the Patriots to get back to having fun

FOXBORO -- The Patriots released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday, and it's a pretty lengthy one. Eleven players were limited at the session, including four offensive linemen.

The good news is that guard Mike Onwenu did practice, after he had to leave Sunday's loss to the Saints with an ankle injury. While Onwenu hasn't been as solid as usual this season, the New England offensive line can't afford to lose anyone else at this point.

Trent Brown, Riley Reiff, and Cole Strange -- who missed Sunday's loss with a knee injury -- were also limited for New England.

Everyone on Wednesday's report were carryovers from last week, outside of linebacker Josh Uche, who was limited with a knee injury. Here's the full list of players who were limited on Wednesday:

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Chest

DB Cody Davis, Knee

DL Trey Flowers, Foot

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

G Cole Strange, Knee

LB Josh Uche, Knee

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

As expected, receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas -- both of whom suffered concussions during last week's loss -- were not on the field Wednesday. Neither was linebacker Matthew Judon, who is likely out until at least December with an elbow injury.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was limited for the Patriots all last week with a thigh injury, but he was not on Wednesday's report.

The Patriots held a walk-through on Tuesday (which is usually an off-day for players) and will practice again Thursday and Friday ahead of their Week 6 tilt against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

For the Raiders, receiver Devante Adams (shoulder) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) missed Wednesday's practice. Las Vegas listed six players as limited, including former Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers:

CB Jakorian Bennett, Shoulder

DE Maxx Crosby, Knee

S Marcus Epps, Knee

CB David Long Jr., Ankle

WR Jakobi Meyers, Wrist

WR Tre Tucker, Knee

