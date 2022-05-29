Mike Breen won't call Celtics-Heat Game 7 after ESPN play-by-play man tests positive for COVID

BOSTON -- Game 7 of the Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference Finals will sound a little different than the previous six games.

Mike Breen will not be on the call Sunday night after the ESPN play-by-play man tested positive for COVID-19, the network announced Sunday.

Breen called the first six games of the Celtics-Heat series, which comes down to a winner-takes-all Game 7 in Miami on Sunday night. Mark Jones will take over play-by-play duties for the tilt, alongside commentators Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson.

Breen has said that he is feeling fine and hopes to be back for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which gets underway Thursday night in San Francisco. The winner of Sunday's Game 7 between the Celtics and the Heat will move on to face the Golden State Warrior.