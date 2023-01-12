Migraine sufferers may be more likely to develop high blood pressure, researchers say

BOSTON - A new study suggests migraine sufferers should be monitored closely for high blood pressure.

Researchers in China studied more than 5,700 patients and found those with migraines or severe headaches were 25 percent more likely to develop high blood pressure.

The risk was higher for women than men.

While scientists say this correlation needs to be studied further and confirmed, patients who suffer from migraines or other severe headaches should have their chronic headaches managed and controlled in an attempt to prevent high blood pressure down the road.