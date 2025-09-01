Middleboro, Massachusetts house fire kills 91-year-old woman

A 91-year-old woman died early Monday morning after she was unable to escape from a house fire in Middleboro, Massachusetts.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at a multi-family home on Everett Street.

Middleboro Fire Chief Owen Thompson said that firefighters were able to respond quickly to the two-story home, where they found flames shooting from multiple windows on the first floor. Due to the heavy flames, additional firefighters were called to the scene from surrounding towns.

Once inside the home, firefighters found a 91-year-old woman who had not been able to escape. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people who lived at the home safely got out before firefighters arrived. The flames were knocked down completely within about 30 minutes.

Investigators from the Middleboro Fire Department, Plymouth County District Attorney's office and State Fire Marshal's office are working to determine where and how the fire started.

The name of the woman who died in the fire has not yet been released.

"This was a tragic situation. Unfortunately, this was the third fatal fire within two years in the Town of Middleborough," Thompson said in a statement. "However, our firefighters responded professionally. They did an excellent job attacking the fire and aggressively extinguishing the flames, especially considering the amount of fire they encountered as they first arrived. On behalf of the Middleborough Fire Department, I offer my sincerest condolences to the victim's family."