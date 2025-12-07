1 person killed, firefighter hurt during Middleboro, Massachusetts house fire

One person was killed in a Middleboro, Massachusetts fire Sunday morning that also left a responding firefighter hospitalized.

The fire happened just before 10 a.m. at a home on Ashley Lane.

When crews arrived, they were met by heavy smoke and flames coming from the first and second floors of the attached condominium building. Flames were coming out of the front and rear of the building and had spread to adjacent units.

According to Middleboro Fire Chief Owen Thompson, an adult was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

Two other people who lived at the condo were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition, Thompson said a firefighter was taken by Coastal Ambulance to a hospital in the area. The firefighter's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No additional details on the firefighter's condition are currently available.

Firefighters said that the two adjacent buildings, which include four units, were significantly damaged. The people that live there are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire was handled by firefighters from Bridgewater, Raynham, Lakeville, Wareham and Carver in addition to Middleboro crews.

The Middleboro Fire Department remained on scene throughout Sunday to monitor for hot spots.

Thompson said the origin and cause of the fire is not yet known. It will be investigated by the Middleboro Fire Department, Middleboro police officers, and Massachusetts State police as well as the State Fire Marshal's office and Plymouth County District Attorney.

No further details on the fire are currently available.