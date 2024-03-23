Watch CBS News
Local News

Renovation of White Stadium in Boston's Franklin Park to move forward despite lawsuit

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Renovation of White Stadium for women's soccer team in Boston to proceed
Renovation of White Stadium for women's soccer team in Boston to proceed 00:22

BOSTON - The renovation of White Stadium for a women's professional soccer team in Boston's Franklin Park is going forward, despite a lawsuit from neighbors.

A judge denied the request for an injunction, which would have temporarily halted the renovations while issues were settled in court.

Twenty-one residents filed the lawsuit against Boston last month, claiming the plan to renovate the stadium would essentially privatize what should be a publicly-used resource.

The city said White Stadium would continue to host Boston Public School athletics, camps, Special Olympics, festivals and graduations. But during 20 games per season, those 10,000 seats would be for soccer fans and the traffic associated with the matches.

The soccer team is set to begin playing in 2026.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on March 23, 2024 / 10:37 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.