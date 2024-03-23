Renovation of White Stadium in Boston's Franklin Park to move forward despite lawsuit

Renovation of White Stadium for women's soccer team in Boston to proceed

BOSTON - The renovation of White Stadium for a women's professional soccer team in Boston's Franklin Park is going forward, despite a lawsuit from neighbors.

A judge denied the request for an injunction, which would have temporarily halted the renovations while issues were settled in court.

Twenty-one residents filed the lawsuit against Boston last month, claiming the plan to renovate the stadium would essentially privatize what should be a publicly-used resource.

The city said White Stadium would continue to host Boston Public School athletics, camps, Special Olympics, festivals and graduations. But during 20 games per season, those 10,000 seats would be for soccer fans and the traffic associated with the matches.

The soccer team is set to begin playing in 2026.