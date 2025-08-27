Watch Live: Michael Proctor, fired Karen Read investigator, tries to get job back

Michael Proctor, the disgraced lead investigator in the Karen Read case is arguing that he should get his job back with the Massachusetts State Police.

Proctor began challenging his firing Tuesday before the Civil Service Commission in Boston. That's an independent panel that reviews any disciplinary action in state and local government.

The second session will be held Wednesday morning. You can watch it live on CBS News Boston in the video above, starting at 9:30 a.m.

In the first session Monday, state police lawyer Stephen Carley said Proctor deserved to be fired because he admitted to his own wrongdoing. Proctor lost his job for telling friends and family details of the investigation into the death of Read's boyfriend, for crude text messages he sent about Read and for drinking and then driving his cruiser.

During Monday's session, Proctor watched as Carley read from the texts in court and then played video of Proctor reading them on the stand at Read's first trial.

Proctor's lawyer Daniel Moynihan said the former trooper was blindsided in 2024 by the revelation that federal investigators had access to his personal private cellphone. Moynihan said Proctor had an expectation of privacy on his cellphone and that Read's attorneys convinced the U.S. Attorney's Office to investigate a theory of a grand conspiracy against Read.

Moynihan also claims Proctor was fired for political reasons, saying he was not suspended until after Read's first trial ended in a mistrial, even though his superiors knew about the text messages.

State Police put Proctor on leave in July 2024. He was fired after an internal trial process in March 2025. He's now appealing that termination in this civil service hearing, which will resume on October 21, after Wednesday's session. If he loses, he could appeal again to Superior Court.

When the commission reaches a decision, it will be posted online.