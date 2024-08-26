Who killed Michael Mowry? Investigators update 2020 case of New Hampshire teen shot to death in his bedroom

ROCHESTER, N.H. - Investigators are now looking for four men with ties to Massachusetts in the 2020 murder of New Hampshire teenager Michael Mowry III.

The 19-year-old was shot to death in his Rochester bedroom on Monroe Drive at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2020. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said four men wearing masks carried out a home invasion of Mowry's apartment.

A 911 caller reported the shooting at about 3:15 a.m. First responders found Mowry dead and an autopsy determined that he was killed by a gunshot wound to the neck.

Haverhill, Massachusetts connection to Michael Mowry's murder

"Investigators have identified a vehicle used by the masked individuals to flee this incident and now believe the men responsible for this homicide have ties to the Haverhill, Massachusetts/greater Merrimack Valley area of northeastern Massachusetts," Formella's office said in a statement.

The other young people Mowry lived with in the apartment have been cooperative in the investigation and are not considered suspects, Formella said.

"Generous and loving kid"

Mowry's mother Aimee Lussier says her son was a "generous and loving kid."

Michael Kenneth Mowry III Family photo

"He had just moved into his first apartment and had everything to look forward to," Lussier said in a statement. "The agony of his murder has been unbearable, made even harder because we don't know who did this or why."

Investigators are offering up to a $1,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the case. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling 603-335-6500 or texting CRIMES (274637) with TEXT4CASH in the body of the text.