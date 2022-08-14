Watch CBS News
Michael Cox, new Boston Police Commissioner, to be sworn in Monday

BOSTON -- Boston's new police commissioner will be sworn in on Monday. 

Mayor Michelle Wu will lead the ceremony for incoming police commissioner Michael Cox at City Hall Plaza. 

Cox was most recently the police chief in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but he is a Roxbury native and has been an officer for decades.

In 1995, while Cox was a Boston police officer, he was mistaken for a suspect and beaten by a group of his fellow officers. In 2020, Cox talked exclusively to the WBZ-TV about the incident. No one was ever charged in the beating and two of the officers involved in the incident are still on the department.

The swearing-in ceremony begins at 10 a.m. 

First published on August 14, 2022 / 6:50 PM

