MGM Music Hall at Fenway opens on Monday

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- A new music venue in Boston opens on Monday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway will take place in the afternoon. 

The new 5,000-seat hall is at the intersection of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets across the street from Fenway Park.

The first show does not take place until next weekend when Godsmack will play a benefit concert for the Scars Foundation and Dana Farber. 

Other upcoming shows include James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, and Bruno Mars. 

First published on August 21, 2022 / 7:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

