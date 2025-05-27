Man grabs officer's gun near Massachusetts General Hospital and shoots himself in foot, Boston police say

Man grabbed officer's gun near MGH and shot himself in foot, police say

A man grabbed a police officer's gun near Massachusetts General Hospital Tuesday morning and shot himself in the foot with it, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound that was not considered to be life-threatening. Cox said the man, who appeared to be experiencing a mental health issue, "somehow attacked" the officer working a detail on Cambridge Street just before 8:45 a.m.

"The suspect took the officer's gun and ended up hurting himself, shooting himself with it," Cox said. "We are very thankful that no one was seriously injured."

Eddie Rivera was working nearby when he said he heard a gunshot and police scream for help.

"I ran across the street and I jumped on the guy, straddled his chest and then I grabbed his arm. Apparently, he took the cop's gun and he shot himself," Rivera told reporters.

Cox thanked bystanders who helped the officer detain the suspect. He said the officer is doing OK.

There is a large investigation underway because the incident involved an officer's gun, Cox said. The suspect is expected to be arraigned later after being treated at the hospital.

Cox and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu addressed the incident at a summer safety news conference in Dorchester. Wu praised Boston's police officers "for their vigilance 24 hours a day."

"There's always something that pops up and the job of our officers, whether they're officially on duty or they're working a detail or even sometimes if they're off duty with their families, is a constant call," Wu said. "So I want to thank them again for everything."

A spokesperson for MGH said "the hospital is open and operating normally." Patients with appointments on Tuesday should give themselves extra time because of increased traffic in the area.