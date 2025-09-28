Methuen, Massachusetts spa shut down as owner is charged with human trafficking, police say

New York woman accused of trafficking women for sex at Methuen spa

New York woman accused of trafficking women for sex at Methuen spa

New York woman accused of trafficking women for sex at Methuen spa

A health spa in Methuen, Massachusetts has been shut down by police and the owner has been arrested and charged with trafficking two other women to perform sex acts there, police say.

Police said complaints from a neighbor led to an undercover investigation at Beauty Garden Spa on Wallace Street and the arrest of the owner, who lives in New York City.

Beth Foote, who lives across the street, said she's been working with police for about two years to stop the human trafficking that was allegedly going on. She said she saw men coming in and out of the spa, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., driving luxury cars and even company work vehicles. She also said she saw girls being brought to the spa on buses multiple times a month.

During the investigation, police said they found living quarters for two women in the building's basement.

"They live downstairs, these women didn't speak English, they're absolutely trafficked," said Foote. "They didn't come up except to leave or to come, you didn't see anybody out, like, having a Coke. You saw people bringing food, supplies in and it was pretty blatant. It's not a surprise that this was happening."

On Friday, police arrested 38-year-old Suping Zhu, the manager of the spa. She's been charged with deriving support from prostitution, keeper of a house of ill fame and trafficking a person for sexual servitude. She'll be arraigned Monday in Lawrence District Court.