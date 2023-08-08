Watch CBS News
Local News

Methuen police officer Matthew Bistany faces child pornography charge

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Methuen Police officer charged with child pornography
Methuen Police officer charged with child pornography 00:21

METHUEN - A Methuen police officer is on leave and facing child pornography charges.

Matthew Bistany, 51, was in court Tuesday. State Police said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone uploaded a pornographic image. Investigators say they tracked the IP address to Bistany.

"Upon learning of these allegations, Officer Matthew Bistany was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation and any internal investigation that is to follow," Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara said.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 5:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.