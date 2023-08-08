Methuen police officer Matthew Bistany faces child pornography charge

METHUEN - A Methuen police officer is on leave and facing child pornography charges.

Matthew Bistany, 51, was in court Tuesday. State Police said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone uploaded a pornographic image. Investigators say they tracked the IP address to Bistany.

"Upon learning of these allegations, Officer Matthew Bistany was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation and any internal investigation that is to follow," Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara said.