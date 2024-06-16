7 young adults shot at pop-up party organized on social media in Massachusetts city

METHUEN — Massachusetts police say gunfire erupted and multiple people were shot early Sunday morning during a pop-up party organized on social media.

Seven people were shot and wounded during the overnight violence. An eighth person was hurt while running away when shots rang out at a large gathering of young people in Methuen, authorities said Sunday.

DA calls it "tragic case of gun violence"

The gunfire began just before 2 a.m. after hundreds of people gathered for a pop-up party organized on social media, officials said at a news conference. The victims range in age from 17 to 22 years old.

Two of the victims are in critical condition.

"This is another tragic case of gun violence that brings us together this morning," Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "It's pretty amazing that with the amount of ballistics evidence that we're recovering that more people weren't hurt."

Pop-up party was organized on social media

Authorities declined to comment on the number of suspects. No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.

Metheun Police Chief Scott McNamara said authorities have been monitoring other "hot spots" where such gatherings typically take place, but Sunday's attack happened in a new location and was the first to turn violent.

"Usually these meet-ups consist of very loud music, disorderly conduct, sometimes drinking," he said. "We try to take action where we can to discourage it, and we've been fairly successful in that regard. Unfortunately we did experience a tragic incident here in Metheun last night."