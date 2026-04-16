Methuen High School teacher accused of "inappropriate conduct" with student put on paid leave

A Methuen High School teacher accused of "inappropriate conduct" with a student has been put on paid administrative leave.

The teacher has not been identified, but police in Methuen, Massachusetts are looking into the allegations.

In a statement, Police Chief Scott McNamara said someone from the school district reported to a school resource officer that the woman "was potentially engaged in inappropriate conduct and communications with a student."

The nature of the conduct and communications is still not known.

"A Methuen Police Department detective has been assigned to the case to determine if any unlawful conduct occurred," the chief said.

"Upon receiving complaints, the Methuen High School administration immediately launched an investigation, which remains ongoing while the district seeks a full understanding of the facts," acting superintendent Lisa Golobski Twomey said in a statement.

Any Methuen families with questions can call the district office at 978-722-6007.

"While we understand this news may raise questions in our community, please be advised that we are unable to share information at this time due to the ongoing investigation and privacy rights. I am asking that our community members please be patient and allow the investigation to reach its conclusion," Golobski Twomey said.