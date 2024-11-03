Deadly hit-and-run crash in Massachusetts leaves families heartbroken; "I will miss him forever"

WORCESTER - Two Massachusetts families' lives are shattered after a deadly hit-and-run crash killed two men in Methuen on Saturday.

Hit-and-run crash

Celso Diaz, 37, and Kenny Milanez, 41, were passengers in a pickup truck with two co-workers on their way to work in New Hampshire when investigators said they were involved in a crash with a 26-year-old woman who fled the scene. Both men were from Worcester.

Loriena Santana was married to Diaz for five years. He died at the hospital after the crash.

"He was the love of my life," said Santana, whose brother Thiago translated for her. "Before he left for work, we prayed together. Everybody loves him."

Luciana Milanez lost her husband Kenny, who died at the scene. In addition to his wife, he's survived by his 7-year-old son, Gabriel, and 3-year-old daughter Loren. He also has two other children in Brazil.

The family said Diaz was in the front passenger seat and Milanez was sitting behind him when they were allegedly hit from the rear.

"And that person instead of stopping to help, they decided to just run away," Luciana Milanez said through an interpreter.

The driver and other passenger in the pickup were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Katrina Nguyen faces a number of charges, including two counts of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, leave the scene resulting in death and driving with a suspended license. She turned herself in to police after the crash.

Hope to return bodies to Brazil

"I pray to God and I ask him to not be mad at that person but I also ask God to seek justice," said Luciana Milanez through an interpreter.

Both families said Diaz and Milanez loved being carpenters and excelled in their craft but their primary focus was to provide for their families. Family and friends are now trying to raise money online so both families can have a proper burial. They hope to have both bodies returned to Brazil.

"They really want his body there where his family is but I just don't have the funds for that," said Luciana Milanez through an interpreter.

Right now, the pain is so deep for both families, they said it's their strong faith in God and love from the community that are helping them in this difficult time.

"My plans are in God's hand. I will miss him forever," said Santana through her brother.

Nguyen will be arraigned Monday morning in Lawrence Superior Court.