Metal detectors installed at Charlestown High after 2 guns found

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Metal detectors were installed at Charlestown High School Friday, one day after two students were arrested for allegedly bringing guns to school.

A 17-year-old student and a 13-year-old student are now facing several charges.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the metal detectors were removed during the pandemic to make room for social distancing.

The 17-year-old suspect is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing. There was already an open gun case involving that suspect. 

First published on May 20, 2022 / 7:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

