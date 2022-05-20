Metal detectors installed at Charlestown High after 2 guns found

BOSTON – Metal detectors were installed at Charlestown High School Friday, one day after two students were arrested for allegedly bringing guns to school.

A 17-year-old student and a 13-year-old student are now facing several charges.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the metal detectors were removed during the pandemic to make room for social distancing.

The 17-year-old suspect is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing. There was already an open gun case involving that suspect.