Charlestown High students arrested after 2 guns found inside school

CHARLESTOWN – Boston Police said a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old student are in custody and facing charges after two guns were found at Charlestown High School Thursday.

Police began searching the building around 10 a.m. and took the 13-year-old into custody. About two hours later, a second gun was found.

Boston Police said the older boy was arrested after the second gun was located. It is not yet clear where at the school the guns were found.

The school was placed in lockdown during the search.

The 13-year-old was allegedly in possession of a 9mm Glock. They were charged with illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. The juvenile was held on $2,500 bail and ordered to be under home confinement and stay away from Charlestown High School and any witnesses.

The 17-year-old will be arraigned on Friday.

In a statement, Boston Public Schools called it a "serious security breach."

Today's incident at Charlestown High School represents a serious security breach that will not be tolerated. We are grateful no one was hurt and we want to ensure students get all of the support they require. Our schools must be safe learning environments where students and staff feel secure. We are working in collaboration with the Boston Police and BPS Safety Services to ensure the safety of this community. Over the next few days, additional adult and safety personnel will be present at the school.

We understand that incidents such as these cause concern and raise anxiety for students and parents alike. We encourage anyone who does not feel safe for any reason to tell their school leader or another trusted adult.

Police could be seen leaving the building earlier in the morning with what appeared to be a gun in a box.