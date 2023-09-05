Watch CBS News
Metal debris strikes Jeep windshield on Maine highway, comes within inches of woman's face

GRAY, Maine - A motorist narrowly escaped injury Tuesday when a piece of metal crashed into her windshield and came within inches of her face, police said. 

This photo provided by the Maine State Police shows a Jeep that was struck by a piece of metal that came within inches of a motorist's face, on the Maine Turnpike, in Gray, Maine. (AP Photo/Maine State Police)

The 21-year-old motorist from New Hampshire was following a vehicle that ran over metal debris on the road, sending it flying into her Jeep Wrangler on the Maine Turnpike, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. It broke through the windshield just above the steering wheel. 

This photo provided by the Maine State Police shows a Jeep that was struck by a piece of metal that came within inches of a motorist's face, on the Maine Turnpike, in Gray, Maine. (AP Photo/Maine State Police)

The sharp piece of metal struck the windshield and shattered glass, but the motorist was able to safely pull over, Moss said. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries. 

Troopers believe that the metal was a mechanical part from a truck, Moss said. 

First published on September 5, 2023 / 4:52 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

