Mercury spill prompts hazmat response at West Bridgewater school

By WBZ-News Staff

WEST BRIDGEWATER – Firefighters and hazmat crews responded to a West Bridgewater school Friday morning after a small chemical spill.

It happened at the Howard School. The district said the spill involved a mercury thermometer that broke.

"All safety protocols were followed and students remained safe the entire time. The fire department deemed it safe for all students to remain on campus with no one in the area of the spill," West Bridgewater Public Schools said in a statement.

School officials said firefighters will remain in the school "as long as needed."

No injuries have been reported.

